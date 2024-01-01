Menu
*AS IS*
2004 Dodge Neon !

Runs and drives, LOW KM !

MANUAL !!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The
vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to
be driven in its current condition.

2004 Dodge Neon

145,555 KM

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
2004 Dodge Neon

SXT

2004 Dodge Neon

SXT

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3ES56C84D513883

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,555 KM

*AS IS*
2004 Dodge Neon !

Runs and drives, LOW KM !

MANUAL !!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The
vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to
be driven in its current condition.

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
Center Console

Safety

Power Brakes
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Intermittent front wipers

Additional Features

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
15 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2004 Dodge Neon