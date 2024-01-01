$1,000+ tax & licensing
2004 Dodge Neon
SXT
2004 Dodge Neon
SXT
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3ES56C84D513883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,555 KM
Vehicle Description
*AS IS*
2004 Dodge Neon !
Runs and drives, LOW KM !
MANUAL !!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The
vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to
be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Center Console
Safety
Power Brakes
Dual front airbags
Exterior
Intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
15 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2004 Dodge Neon