Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

270,010 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo V8 LIMITED|4WD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|REMOTE START|

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo V8 LIMITED|4WD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|REMOTE START|

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 6212340
  2. 6212340
  3. 6212340
  4. 6212340
  5. 6212340
  6. 6212340
  7. 6212340
  8. 6212340
  9. 6212340
  10. 6212340
  11. 6212340
  12. 6212340
  13. 6212340
  14. 6212340
  15. 6212340
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

270,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6212340
  • Stock #: 8669A
  • VIN: 1J4GW48N54C263653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,010 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED V8 4WD, 270K, LEATHER & POWER SEATS, SUNROOF, TRAILER HITCH, GOOD FOR WINTER BEATER. ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUNS GOOD. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 60,850 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX E...
 5,409 KM
$15,595 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte SX|NA...
 47,311 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory