2004 Lincoln LS,a Rare Great Condition Ford Gem ! GREAT CONDITION, this 2004 Lincoln LS comes with a 3.9 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 280 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Well reviewed: "Driving the Lincoln LS is more than pleasant. It's quiet and offers an excellent balance of crisp handling and a smooth ride. The suspension is tuned more like a Mercedes than a Lincoln. In many situations, it feels as good as a European sedan," (newcartestdrive.com). "Steering feel is excellent, among the nicest of any car on the road, and steering effort increases smoothly with speed, though sometimes we found we needed to make small corrections at high speeds," (newcartestdrive.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
