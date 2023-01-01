$4,480+ tax & licensing
2004 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
183,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9777850
- VIN: WMWRC33474TJ52910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
