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<p>RED CALIPERS</p><p>TURBO BUMPERS</p><p>EXHAUST VALVE</p><p>SPORT SEATS</p><p>NAVI</p><p>PARKING SENSORS</p><p>CARGO NET</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS</p><p>EXTRA S4 18RIMS AND WINTER TIRES</p><p>HEATED SEATS</p><p>MEMORY SEATS</p><p>19SUMMER RIMS AND ALL SEASON TIRS</p>

2004 Porsche 911

115,506 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Watch This Vehicle
14361724

2004 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,506KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 115,506 KM

Vehicle Description

RED CALIPERS

TURBO BUMPERS

EXHAUST VALVE

SPORT SEATS

NAVI

PARKING SENSORS

CARGO NET

NO ACCIDENTS

EXTRA S4 18"RIMS AND WINTER TIRES

HEATED SEATS

MEMORY SEATS

19"SUMMER RIMS AND ALL SEASON TIRS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-633-XXXX

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416-633-8188

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$CALL

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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2004 Porsche 911