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2004 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S
2004 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
115,506KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 115,506 KM
Vehicle Description
RED CALIPERS
TURBO BUMPERS
EXHAUST VALVE
SPORT SEATS
NAVI
PARKING SENSORS
CARGO NET
NO ACCIDENTS
EXTRA S4 18"RIMS AND WINTER TIRES
HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEATS
19"SUMMER RIMS AND ALL SEASON TIRS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
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416-633-XXXX(click to show)
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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
416-633-8188
2004 Porsche 911