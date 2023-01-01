2004 Porsche Boxster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10362420

10362420 Stock #: 5253

5253 VIN: WP0ZZZ98Z4S600950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.