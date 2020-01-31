Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

2dr Cpe SE Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

2dr Cpe SE Auto

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 4673487
  2. 4673487
  3. 4673487
  4. 4673487
  5. 4673487
  6. 4673487
  7. 4673487
  8. 4673487
  9. 4673487
  10. 4673487
  11. 4673487
  12. 4673487
  13. 4673487
  14. 4673487
  15. 4673487
  16. 4673487
  17. 4673487
  18. 4673487
  19. 4673487
  20. 4673487
  21. 4673487
  22. 4673487
  23. 4673487
  24. 4673487
  25. 4673487
  26. 4673487
  27. 4673487
Contact Seller

$3,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,600KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4673487
  • Stock #: 780401
  • VIN: 4T1CE38P94U780401
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

.


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATIOn

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 205,514 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ProMas...
 243,559 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 4d...
 158,181 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Send A Message