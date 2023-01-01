Menu
GLS, Hatch Back, Sunroof, Heated seat, Alloy, 5 speed Manual, etc.

2004 Volkswagen Golf

177,235 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Volkswagen Golf

HB GLS Manual, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen Golf

HB GLS Manual, Sunroof

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Contact Seller

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,235KM
Used
VIN 9BWGL21J844037018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 037018
  • Mileage 177,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
(8) speakers
trunk light
Lockable illuminated glove box
Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Valet key
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
55 litre fuel tank
60 amp/hr battery
Front/rear coil springs
2.0L SOHC SMPI I4 engine
Digital electronic ignition w/knock sensor

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Dual-tone horn
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Tinted green glass
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Body-colour grille
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Full-size all-season spare tire/steel wheel
Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section

Convenience

Headlights-on warning tone

Suspension

Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension

Comfort

Rear heating/air conditioning ducts

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat w/height-adjustable headrests

Power Options

Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down

Additional Features

odometer
pinch protection
load limiters
Rear ash tray
Folding front centre armrest
low fuel/washer fluid warning lights
(2) front/(2) rear reading lights
temp/fuel gauges
70-amp alternator
(2) front/(1) rear cupholders
Anti-theft audible/visible vehicle alarm system
Moulded door trim w/velour inserts
Centre sunvisor over rearview mirror
Interior dome light w/time delay
Integrated armrests in door panels
Front door storage pockets w/rubber lining
(2) front/(2) rear passenger assist handles
3-point front/rear seat belts w/emergency locking retractors
Console/trunk-mounted pwr outlets
(4) rear tie-down hooks
Crash optimized front end
Remote fuel door/trunk releases on drivers door
Dust/pollen filter
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Open door warning/courtesy lights on front doors
Dash-mounted retractable cupholders
Roof-mounted flexible black whip antenna
Blue backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment-inc: removable cover
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented)
Front/rear telescopic shock absorbers/stabilizer bars
front seat pretensioners
rear outboard height adjusters
seat height adjusters
Centre console-inc: padded lid
key-operated convenience open/close
Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette/CD player-inc: anti-theft coding
CD changer controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

