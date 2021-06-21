+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
*COMING SOON*2005 Cadillac XLR, a Great Hardtop Convertible Roadster !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2005 Cadillac XLR comes with a 4.6 LITRE 8 CYLINDER NORTHSTAR MOTOR that puts out 320 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:
"The XLR simply succeeds as a luxury performance roadster, as well as in its mission to be an admirable flagship for General Motors," (newcartestdrive.com).
"The XLR offers tenacious grip and excellent handling, benefits of a modified version of the superb 2005 Corvette chassis. It sounds sexy and delivers brilliant acceleration performance," (newcartestdrive.com).
"The XLR is lighter and more powerful and quicker than the Mercedes SL500, Lexus SC430 and Jaguar XK8. Yet it's smooth, quiet and pleasant when cruising, top up or top down,"
(newcartestdrive.com).
Includes NAVIGATION !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5