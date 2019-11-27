Menu
2005 Chevrolet Astro

LT

2005 Chevrolet Astro

LT

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Sale Price

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 280,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385520
  • VIN: 1GNEL19XX5B123732
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent condition, AWD, no rust, auto air, double air, 8 passenger, certified, ready to go.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

416-428-7411

