2005 Chevrolet Astro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent condition, AWD, no rust, auto air, double air, 8 passenger, certified, ready to go.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.