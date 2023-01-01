Menu
2010 Chrysler 300, a Great Choice for a Large Sedan !

GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Chrysler 300 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 250 HORSEPOWER.

LEATHER INTERIOR !

Proving that upscale sedans dont have to be stale-looking and slow, the 2005 Chrysler 300 series offers distinctive styling... (edmunds.com).

LOW KM !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

2005 Chrysler 300

93,072 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler 300

TOURING "

2005 Chrysler 300

TOURING "

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3AA53G05H176173

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,072 KM

2010 Chrysler 300, a Great Choice for a Large Sedan !

GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Chrysler 300 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 250 HORSEPOWER.

LEATHER INTERIOR !

Proving that upscale sedans don't have to be stale-looking and slow, the 2005 Chrysler 300 series offers distinctive styling... (edmunds.com).

LOW KM !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front overhead console

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers

4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver seat power adjustments
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2005 Chrysler 300