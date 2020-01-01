Menu
2005 Chrysler Crossfire

162,017 KM

$8,498

+ tax & licensing
$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

162,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269496
  • Stock #: 1425389104
  • VIN: 1C3AN69L15X052570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 162,017 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 CHYSLER CROSSFIRE | COUPE |  215HP 3.2L V6 | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | CD PLAYER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE

The Crossfire Coupe is a sporty and fun roadster perfect for someone looking for a fun drive! Powered by a Mercedes-engineered 3.2-liter V6 that produces 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque and. Coming with such features as stability control; dual-zone air conditioning; a four-speaker CD stereo; cloth upholstery; a height-adjustable driver seat; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; power windows, mirrors and locks; The standard wheel/tire arrangement calls for 18s in front and 19s in back

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

