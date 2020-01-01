Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Ford Escape

4dr Limited Auto 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Escape

4dr Limited Auto 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 4500888
  2. 4500888
  3. 4500888
  4. 4500888
  5. 4500888
  6. 4500888
  7. 4500888
  8. 4500888
  9. 4500888
  10. 4500888
  11. 4500888
  12. 4500888
  13. 4500888
  14. 4500888
  15. 4500888
  16. 4500888
  17. 4500888
  18. 4500888
  19. 4500888
  20. 4500888
  21. 4500888
  22. 4500888
  23. 4500888
  24. 4500888
  25. 4500888
  26. 4500888
  27. 4500888
  28. 4500888
  29. 4500888
Contact Seller

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500888
  • Stock #: 8781
  • VIN: 1FMYU941X5KC08781
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

NEW ARRIVAL-TRADE IN 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATIOn

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 94,000 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2009 Buick Lucerne C...
 190,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey A...
 50,000 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Send A Message