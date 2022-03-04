Menu
2005 Honda Accord

34,717 KM

Details Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

LX-G

LX-G

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,717KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494494
  • Stock #: 34717
  • VIN: 1HGCM564X5A800557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

