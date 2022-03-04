$11,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
YorkTown Motors
416-398-8899
2005 Honda Accord
2005 Honda Accord
LX-G
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
34,717KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8494494
- Stock #: 34717
- VIN: 1HGCM564X5A800557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From YorkTown Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6