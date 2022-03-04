2005 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8496632

8496632 VIN: 5fnrl38795b030015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 247,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Entertainment System Sun/Moonroof

