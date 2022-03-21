Menu
2005 International 4300

222,000 KM

Details Description

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

forster boom truck dump

forster boom truck dump

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8674997
  • Stock #: 65
  • VIN: 1htmkaar35h136861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 65
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

altace 55,5 ft 11 ft dump auto certified excellent condition  working high 65 ft 


dt 466 engine

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
