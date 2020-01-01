Menu
2005 Jeep TJ

Sport,4X4,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM

2005 Jeep TJ

Sport,4X4,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Sale Price

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4422516
  • Stock #: 0510
  • VIN: 1J4FA49S85P380510
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/


To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 


AUTO REV                  


4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776


TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)


E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM


WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM


Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM


CLOSED on Sundays

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

