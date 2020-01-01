2005 Mazda MAZDA6

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2005 Mazda 6 Sedan Auto Just Arrived In Our Showroom.
Price: $1,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 256,000 KM
Features - Remote Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
This vehicle's can be Certified for an additional $899, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6