2005 MINI Cooper

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.