Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan X-Trail

0 KM

Details Features

$1,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan X-Trail

2005 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6033909
  • Stock #: 2824
  • VIN: JN8BT08V05W109860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montero Auto Centre

2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic
 221,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 89,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory