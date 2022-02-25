Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

132,001 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2005 Pontiac Sunfire

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Pontiac Sunfire

SL

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8333310
  • VIN: 3g2jb52f55s112732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2003 Mitsubishi Outl...
 122,001 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Acadia SLT1...
 241,001 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Sebrin...
 98,001 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory