Menu
Account
Sign In
****VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEHICLE IS LOCATED OFF-SITE**** 2005 Porsche Cayenne S 4.5L V8 - Leather, Sunroof, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, A/C and More. Odometer: 257,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 9am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

2005 Porsche Cayenne

257,000 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Porsche Cayenne

S 4.5L V8 - AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
12770153

2005 Porsche Cayenne

S 4.5L V8 - AS IS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12770153
  2. 12770153
  3. 12770153
  4. 12770153
  5. 12770153
  6. 12770153
  7. 12770153
  8. 12770153
  9. 12770153
  10. 12770153
  11. 12770153
  12. 12770153
  13. 12770153
  14. 12770153
  15. 12770153
  16. 12770153
  17. 12770153
  18. 12770153
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,000KM
VIN WP1AB29P25LA63048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5721-69
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEHICLE IS LOCATED OFF-SITE**** 2005 Porsche Cayenne S 4.5L V8 - Leather, Sunroof, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, A/C and More. Odometer: 257,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 9am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS 142,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback - BANG&OLUFSEN|SPORTDIFF|HEADSUP|BLINDSPOT|NAVIGATION for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback - BANG&OLUFSEN|SPORTDIFF|HEADSUP|BLINDSPOT|NAVIGATION 119,000 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD R-Design - LEATHER|PANO|360CAM|NAVI|BOWERS&WILKINS for sale in North York, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD R-Design - LEATHER|PANO|360CAM|NAVI|BOWERS&WILKINS 139,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2005 Porsche Cayenne