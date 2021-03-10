2005 Porsche Cayenne

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 1 , 0 0 1 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786164

6786164 VIN: wp1aa29p15la23837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 301,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.