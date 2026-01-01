$4,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Camry
SE
2005 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
416-665-1000
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
247,743KM
VIN 4T1BE32K55U416633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 299880
- Mileage 247,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$4,888
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Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2005 Toyota Camry