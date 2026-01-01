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2005 Toyota Camry

247,743 KM

Details Features

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14498671

2005 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

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Contact Seller
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$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
247,743KM
VIN 4T1BE32K55U416633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 299880
  • Mileage 247,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2005 Toyota Camry SE 247,743 KM $4,888 + tax & lic

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Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-1000

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$4,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2005 Toyota Camry