Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Bentley Continental

101,288 KM

Details Description Features

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

Contact Seller
2006 Bentley Continental

2006 Bentley Continental

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Bentley Continental

GT

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,288KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5742882
  • Stock #: 031655
  • VIN: SCBCR63W46C031655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 031655
  • Mileage 101,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2006 Bentley Continental GT is like new, and with only 101,288 km!

 

Powering this Bentley is the highly sought after 6.0L 12-cylinder engine. Which produces 552 horsepower at 6100 rpm and 479 pound-feet of torque at 1600 rpm. The Continental GT offers the very best luxury that Bentley has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

All wheel drive

Front Seatback Storage

Cruise Control

2 One-Touch Power Windows

Remote Keyless Power Door Locks

Heated Mirrors

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather Trim On Doors

Four Zone Climate Control

Turn Signal In Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Leather And Wood Trim On Center Console

Leather And Wood Trim On Dash

Dual Illuminating Vanity Mirrors

Speed-Proportional Power Steering

300 Watts Stereo Output

AM/FM In Glove Compartment-CD& CD-Controller Stereo

12 Total Speakers

Multi-CD Located In Glove Compartment

Remote Trunk Release

Alloy And Leather Trim On Shift Knob

Electrochromatic Inside Rearview Mirror

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Floor Mats

Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Power Rear Seat Easy Entry

12V Rear And 12V Cargo Area Power Outlet(S)

Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel

Front Door Pockets

Transmission, Cruise And Audio Controls On Steering Wheel

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Teda International Auto Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 27,150 KM
$237,888 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 22,324 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenge...
 147 KM
$176,888 + tax & lic

Email Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

Call Dealer

647-321-XXXX

(click to show)

647-321-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory