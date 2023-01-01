2006 BMW 6 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10417155

10417155 Stock #: 9242

9242 VIN: WBAEK13406CN79242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 9242

Mileage 159,087 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.