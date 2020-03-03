2006 BMW X3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.