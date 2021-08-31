Menu
2006 Chevrolet Colorado

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

Ext Cab 125.9" WB 4WD LT Z71

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

Ext Cab 125.9" WB 4WD LT Z71

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7684681
  Stock #: 153760
  VIN: 1GCCS196568183653

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 153760
  Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chevrolet
Colorado Ext Cab 125.9" WB 4WD LT Z71 Automatic 3.5L 5-Cyl Gasoline
Trade-in car, NO ENGINE LIGHT ON, ENGINE&Transmition works perfect, four new tires
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
Actual pictures are provided.
All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4-5 Toronto ON M3j 1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

