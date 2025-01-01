$5,950+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,890KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNDS13SX62251501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,890 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
