Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS for sale in North York, ON

2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

162,890 KM

Details Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

12944786

LS

LS

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,890KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNDS13SX62251501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics

2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer