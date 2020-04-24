Menu
2006 Honda Civic

4dr DX-G Auto

2006 Honda Civic

4dr DX-G Auto

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,853KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907808
  • Stock #: 8460A
  • VIN: 2hgfa16356h038618
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2006 HONDA DX-G AUTOMATIC, COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS (ALL SEASON & WINTER), NO TROUBLE CODE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCK, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C BLOW COLD. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Additional Features
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

