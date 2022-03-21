$3,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,998
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2006 Infiniti G35
2006 Infiniti G35
Sedan
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$3,998
+ taxes & licensing
262,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8697002
- VIN: JNKCV51F96M600580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoPluto
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6