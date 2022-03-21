Menu
2006 Infiniti G35

262,000 KM

Details Features

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2006 Infiniti G35

2006 Infiniti G35

Sedan

2006 Infiniti G35

Sedan

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

262,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697002
  • VIN: JNKCV51F96M600580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

