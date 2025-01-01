2006 Kia Amanti

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=x_elementToProof style=border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 12pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.</strong></span></div><p> </p><div style=border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 12pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C </strong></span></div><p> </p><div style=border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 12pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $2500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***</strong></span></div><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! </p>

2006 Kia Amanti

222,709 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Kia Amanti

W/LUXURY PKG | AUTOMATIC | 6 CYL V6

Watch This Vehicle
12657954

2006 Kia Amanti

W/LUXURY PKG | AUTOMATIC | 6 CYL V6

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1750281396
  2. 1750281395
  3. 1750281395
  4. 1750281395
  5. 1750281395
  6. 1750281395
  7. 1750281395
  8. 1750281395
  9. 1750281395
  10. 1750281395
  11. 1750281395
  12. 1750281395
  13. 1750281395
  14. 1750281395
  15. 1750281395
  16. 1750281395
  17. 1750281395
  18. 1750281395
  19. 1750281395
  20. 1750281395
  21. 1750281396
  22. 1750281396
  23. 1750281396
  24. 1750281396
  25. 1750281396
  26. 1750281396
  27. 1750281396
  28. 1750281396
  29. 1750281396
  30. 1750281396
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,709KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNALD124365104479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,709 KM

Vehicle Description

****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.

 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

 

*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $2500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***

 

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information don't hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.

 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

Used 2024 GMC Canyon AT4 | 4CYL | AUTOMATIC for sale in North York, ON
2024 GMC Canyon AT4 | 4CYL | AUTOMATIC 8,500 KM $56,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento SX | AWD | V6 | AUTOMATIC for sale in North York, ON
2014 Kia Sorento SX | AWD | V6 | AUTOMATIC 121,751 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD | CROSSROAD | V6 | AUTOMATIC for sale in North York, ON
2016 Dodge Journey AWD | CROSSROAD | V6 | AUTOMATIC 55,066 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2006 Kia Amanti