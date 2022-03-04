$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Lexus LX 470
LX470 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8640206
- Stock #: STOCK-19B
- VIN: JTJHT00W964017876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 406,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Lexus LX470 4.7L V8. No Accidents, Clean CarFax. ***AS-IS Vehicle*** Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Air Ride Suspension, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 121,000 KM.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona.
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : By Appointments Only
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Vehicle Features
