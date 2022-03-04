Menu
2006 Lexus LX 470

406,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Lexus LX 470

2006 Lexus LX 470

LX470 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

2006 Lexus LX 470

LX470 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

406,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640206
  • Stock #: STOCK-19B
  • VIN: JTJHT00W964017876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 406,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Lexus LX470 4.7L V8. No Accidents, Clean CarFax. ***AS-IS Vehicle*** Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Air Ride Suspension, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 121,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

