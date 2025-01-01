$4,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Lexus RX 400h
2006 Lexus RX 400h
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
319,948KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTJHW31U360028529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 319,948 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 228,594 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 265,902 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix 372,303 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Email Meero Auto Sales & Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-990-XXXX(click to show)
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Meero Auto Sales & Services
416-990-9785
2006 Lexus RX 400h