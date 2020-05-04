2006 Mazda MAZDA6

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Ontario Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2006 Mazda 6 Auto GS Just Arrived In Our Showroom. As-Is Vehicle.
All In Price: $1,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 230,000 KM
Features - A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
As per our company policy Monaco Motorcars Inc does not safety certify or e-test vehicles over 200,000 KMs.
