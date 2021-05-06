2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7119010

7119010 VIN: WDBUF87J06X198686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.