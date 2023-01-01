2006 MINI Cooper S

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9923867

9923867 Stock #: M5121C

M5121C VIN: WMWRC33546TK67542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour British Racing Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # M5121C

Mileage 230,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.