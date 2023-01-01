Menu
2006 MINI Cooper S

230,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

2006 MINI Cooper S

2006 MINI Cooper S

COUPE|GREEN|MANUAL|DUALROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|++

2006 MINI Cooper S

COUPE|GREEN|MANUAL|DUALROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M5121C
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** POTENTIAL ODOMETER ROLLBACK, TRUE ODOMETER UNKNOWN, FEATURING : 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, FINISHED IN GREEN ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AM, FM, CDPLAYER, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF HARDTOP, AND MUCH MORE!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

