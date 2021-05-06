Menu
2006 Smart fortwo

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2006 Smart fortwo

2006 Smart fortwo

PASSION

2006 Smart fortwo

PASSION

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7091392
  VIN: WMEAJ00F96J276980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

