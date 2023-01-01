2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10452006

10452006 Stock #: 5283-41

5283-41 VIN: KDJ12001077410000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.