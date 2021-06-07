2006 Volvo S40

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7212290

7212290 Stock #: M

M VIN: YV1MS382462174227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 241,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

