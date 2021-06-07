Menu
2006 Volvo S40

241,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,800KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 7212290
  • Stock #: M
  • VIN: YV1MS382462174227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 VOLVO S40
DRIVES GOODGAS SAVER
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $699

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

