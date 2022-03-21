Menu
2007 Acura TL

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

3.2L V6 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

183,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716931
  • VIN: 19UUA66287A800965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Acura TL 3.2L V6 - No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle ***AS-IS Vehicle*** Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Memory Seats, Pioneer Deck, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 183,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

(416) 7-Monaco 

(416) 766-6226 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:  

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm 

Saturday : 10am - 5pm 

Sunday :  By Appointments Only

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

