Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Audi Q7

156,867 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2007 Audi Q7

2007 Audi Q7

4.2 Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi Q7

4.2 Quattro

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,867KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8703668
  • VIN: WA1AV74L97D032722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,867 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE AUDI Q7 FOR SALE. THIS VEHICLE HAS THE BIG 4.2L V8 WHICH MAKES FOR SMOOTH DRIVING AND SOME QUICK FUN. THE INTERIOR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR ITS AGE AND PREVIOUS USE. NO ACCIDENTS ON THE VEHICLE, AND RUNS GREAT. THE ONLY HAIR ON THE CAR IS THAT WHEN IT WAS BRAND NEW, IT WAS TITLED A LEMON BY THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT ME AT 647-862-7904 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE VEHICLE AND A COPY OF THE CARPROOF!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2007 Audi Q7 4.2 Qua...
 156,867 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Acura MDX Tech ...
 233,001 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 LE...
 202,001 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory