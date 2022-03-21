$6,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Audi Q7
4.2 Quattro
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: WA1AV74L97D032722
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 156,867 KM
LOW MILEAGE AUDI Q7 FOR SALE. THIS VEHICLE HAS THE BIG 4.2L V8 WHICH MAKES FOR SMOOTH DRIVING AND SOME QUICK FUN. THE INTERIOR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR ITS AGE AND PREVIOUS USE. NO ACCIDENTS ON THE VEHICLE, AND RUNS GREAT. THE ONLY HAIR ON THE CAR IS THAT WHEN IT WAS BRAND NEW, IT WAS TITLED A LEMON BY THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT ME AT 647-862-7904 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE VEHICLE AND A COPY OF THE CARPROOF!!
