2007 BMW 3 Series

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4
VIN: WBAVT73597FZ36572 Engine: 3L 6-cyl Mileage: 133926 Exterior Color: Brown Interior Color: Beige/Tan Leather Safety Included: Cost Extra 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Clean Title 2007 BMW 328xi Wagon, hard to find body style! Comes well equipped with rear parking sensors, premium sound system, key less entry and more! Vehicle has been cleaned and sanitized! Minor wear and tear on interior We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your Automotive needs!
