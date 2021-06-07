Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

133,926 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

4dr Touring Wgn 328xi AWD

Location

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

133,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7328435
  • VIN: WBAVT73597FZ36572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,926 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBAVT73597FZ36572 Engine: 3L 6-cyl Mileage: 133926 Exterior Color: Brown Interior Color: Beige/Tan Leather Safety Included: Cost Extra 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Clean Title 2007 BMW 328xi Wagon, hard to find body style! Comes well equipped with rear parking sensors, premium sound system, key less entry and more! Vehicle has been cleaned and sanitized! Minor wear and tear on interior We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your Automotive needs!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

