2007 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 8 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10376946

10376946 VIN: wbxpc93497wf00616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 278,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.