2007 BMW X3

278,002 KM

Details

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2007 BMW X3

2007 BMW X3

3.0Si BEING SOLD AS IS

2007 BMW X3

3.0Si BEING SOLD AS IS

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

278,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10376946
  • VIN: wbxpc93497wf00616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

