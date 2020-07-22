2007 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.