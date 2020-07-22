Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Colorado

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4.ACCESS CAB,GOOD CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4.ACCESS CAB,GOOD CONDITION

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5603388
  • Stock #: 3715
  • VIN: 1GCDT19E878173614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 CHEVY COLORADO 4X4,ACCESS CAB ,NEW TIRES

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 5 CYLINDERS, 3.7L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CAR FAX PROVIDED.,COMES WITH SET OF 4 WINTER TIRES + RIMS

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR 595 $

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2007 Lexus ES 350 ES...
 154,000 KM
$8,400 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz M...
 119,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 249,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory