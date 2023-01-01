Menu
2007 Chevrolet Suburban

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

8 PASS,NO ACCIDENT ,4WD,WELL MAINTAIN

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

8 PASS,NO ACCIDENT ,4WD,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1676409707
  2. 1676409711
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618322
  • Stock #: 2375
  • VIN: 1GNFK16347J227375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
DVD / Entertainment
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-XXXX

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
