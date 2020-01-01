Menu
2007 Ford Escape

XLT

2007 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,101KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504692
  • VIN: 1fmyu93147kb74955
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CALLS  ONLY 416 271 9996   WILL SELL FOR 3995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY  .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price.  AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE  416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK   LS 416 271 9996

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

