2007 Ford Escape

CALLS ONLY 416 271 9996 WILL SELL FOR 3995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price. AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE 416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK LS 416 271 9996
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Anti-Theft System
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Luggage Rack
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Warranty
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.