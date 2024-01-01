Menu
TURBO DIESEL! SNOW PLOW TRUCK WITH SNO WAY SALTER! WORKS GREAT! PREVIOUS CLINTAR WORK VEHICLE, TRUCK REPAINTED GREEN. HAS RUSTY ROCKER PANELS. SOLD AS IS !!!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2007 Ford F-350

59,765 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty ** TURBO DIESEL, SNOW PLOW WITH SALTER, AS IS **

12014008

2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty ** TURBO DIESEL, SNOW PLOW WITH SALTER, AS IS **

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,765KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTWX31P47EA94481

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,765 KM

TURBO DIESEL! SNOW PLOW TRUCK WITH SNO WAY SALTER! WORKS GREAT! PREVIOUS CLINTAR WORK VEHICLE, TRUCK REPAINTED GREEN. HAS RUSTY ROCKER PANELS. SOLD AS IS !!!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Power Steering
Front Tow Hooks
Front stabilizer bar
4.10 Axle Ratio

AM/FM Radio

Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Clock

Front Reading Lights

Intermittent front wipers

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Trailer Wiring
Pickup bed light
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
SWING OUT REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
ONE-PIECE REAR SEAT FOLDING
SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS
CENTER LAP BELT FRONT SEATBELTS
CENTER LAP BELT REAR SEATBELTS
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
LT TIRE PREFIX
TIE-DOWN ANCHORS PICKUP BED CARGO MANAGEMENT
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2007 Ford F-350