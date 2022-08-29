Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

78,855 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

SPORT

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,855KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146002
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U47PA66985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 78,855 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.  $999 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
CD Player

