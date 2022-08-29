$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,855KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9146002
- VIN: 1FTYR44U47PA66985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 78,855 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. $999 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
CD Player
