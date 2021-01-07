Menu
2007 GMC Savana

311,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2007 GMC Savana

2007 GMC Savana

s

2007 GMC Savana

s

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

311,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539553
  • VIN: 1GTGG25V071188632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

